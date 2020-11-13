Staff evacuated as fire crews tackle Amazon warehouse blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staff were evacuated while firefighters tackled a blaze at an Amazon warehouse.

Five fire engines went to the scene in Dunfermline East Business Park in Fife when the alarm was raised just after 9.30pm on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was evacuated and there are no reports of any casualties.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene at about 1am.

The Amazon building is the size of 14 football pitches (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police said they were supporting the fire service.

In a tweet, they said: “There are no reports of any injuries and at this stage it is not thought to be suspicious.”

The Amazon building in Dunfermline is the size of 14 football pitches.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We can confirm there was a fire at our Dunfermline fulfilment centre.

“The safety of our people is our priority and all associates were safely evacuated.”