Pigeon found in box left on bus

Animal welfare officers are attempting to trace the owner of a pigeon found on a bus.

The driver of the bus – Wednesday’s 5.20pm Edinburgh to Dumfries 102 Stagecoach service – found the bird in a wooden box when the vehicle arrived at its destination.

The pigeon was not tagged and the Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information about the owner.

Animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said: “The pigeon, which has distinctive white and brown plumage, was discovered in a homemade wooden box with a blue handle.

The pigeon was found in a homemade box (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“Unfortunately the bird doesn’t have any rings we could use to identify an owner.

“We’re hoping that this is just a case of someone being a bit forgetful, rather than anything intentional, and we can reunite this pigeon with the rightful owner as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the bird will be cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

Anyone with information can contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.