Police appeal after man killed in gyrocopter crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 67-year-old man died when his gyrocopter crashed in the Highlands.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was flying from Inverness when he crashed in a field near Avoch on the Black Isle at around 12.55pm on Thursday.

He died at the scene.

Police released the pilot’s age as they appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Thursday, 12 November

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life, and we will have officers providing support at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the crash; however, we are appealing to anyone we haven’t spoken to to get in touch.”

He asked anyone with images or footage of the gyrocopter to get in touch by phoning 101 or visiting the major incident portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S30-PO1