Fund worth £7m to help staff learn new skills opens on Monday

A fund worth £7 million to help companies train their existing staff in new skills will open to applications on Monday.

The Scottish Government fund is designed to strengthen workforce skills as they adjust to new ways of working following the pandemic.

Employees will be able to “upskill” with the Open University and private training providers via the flexible workforce development fund.

The first part of the £20 million fund opened in August, worth £13 million, with the remainder opening on November 16.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Opportunities for training are essential for both employers and employees, and in August we doubled funding for our flexible workforce development fund to £20 million for 2020/21 to ensure businesses across Scotland can continue to invest in their workforce.

“As this fund adapts and responds to the impacts of the pandemic, we will also see the introduction of additional delivery partners including the Open University in Scotland and private training providers for employers who require more specialist training.

“By strengthening upskilling the existing workforce, in partnership with colleges, we can retain jobs and support employers as they pivot and adapt to a new and very different working environment as a result of the pandemic.”

Susan Stewart, director of the Open University in Scotland, said: “The Open University in Scotland has led in the development of new skills for those facing redundancy, furlough or sectoral job pressures as a result of Covid-19.

“We welcome this funding which allows us to deliver support at scale to small and medium sized businesses across Scotland providing vital training as they adapt to new ways of working post-pandemic.”