Scotland fans’ alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions under investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland have launched an investigation after footage posted online showed fans in a pub allegedly breaching coronavirus measures while celebrating Scotland’s victory over Serbia.

Images on social media show fans in the Draft Project – a pop-up bar – embracing as they enjoyed the team’s qualification for the delayed Euro 2020 championship.

The Scotland men’s national team went to extra time and penalties against Serbia – and beyond closing time for licensed premises.

Aberdeen is currently in Level 2 of coronavirus restrictions and rules state no more than two household can mix in pubs and all customers must be off the premises by 22.30pm.

THREAD // Statement from Susan Webb, Director of Public Health, NHS Grampian: "I am aware of footage being shared on social media, apparently shot in licensed premises in #Aberdeen during last night's Scotland match. (1/4) — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) November 13, 2020

Police said there were no arrests or fixed penalty notices issued in relation to the alleged incident.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media following the Scotland game last night.

“Officers were on patrol within the city centre throughout the evening and in attendance at the premises in question where they supported staff who ejected a number of patrons following a spontaneous reaction to the first Scotland goal.

“Police are working in close consultation with the local authority environmental health and licensing teams to investigate the full circumstances.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances of last night with Police Scotland.”

Susan Webb, director of Public Health at NHS Grampian, said she is aware of the footage.

“While I cannot comment on these specific circumstances, I can say this – this virus does not rest,” she said.

“It does not take a minute off, much less 90 minutes, extra time and penalties.

“Letting our guard down gives it the opportunity to pass from person to person and, as too many families can confirm, it can have deadly consequences.”

She added: “I absolutely understand the desire to celebrate. Staff working across the NHS want to celebrate, too.

“We want to return to normal. That can only happen if we all work together and keep sticking to the guidance.”

Today 58 people in Grampian tested positive for Covid19. Tonight, I am receiving messages with video footage from an Aberdeen bar featuring clear breaches of regulations. This is not good enough & I will be contacting the police & the council tomorrow & they must investigate. — Kevin Stewart MSP (@KevinStewartSNP) November 12, 2020

SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart tweeted on Thursday: “Today 58 people in Grampian tested positive for Covid19.

“Tonight, I am receiving messages with video footage from an Aberdeen bar featuring clear breaches of regulations.

“This is not good enough & I will be contacting the police & the council tomorrow & they must investigate.”