Businesses must have six-month grace period after Brexit transition, say MSPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A six-month grace period is “essential” for all parts of the economy when the full impact of Brexit comes into force next year, a Holyrood Committee has said.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Europe Committee made the plea after food and drinks industry bosses urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement such a scheme.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine argued a grace period is needed “for all sectors of the economy” after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Michael Gove is being urged to appear before MSPs on Holyrood’s Europe Committee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She has written to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on the issue and also asked him to appear before the committee to answer their questions.

Ms McAlpine told him: “The committee considers it essential that you are available to give evidence to the committee on the outcome of the negotiations.

“The committee is available to take evidence from you at any point during December in recognition of the seriousness of the situation facing the Scottish economy.”

The letter to Mr Gove comes after business leaders in the Scottish food and drinks sector said they wanted a six-month relaxation of the rules that will require those selling products to Europe to produce export health certificates and other documentation.

Ms McAlpine said MSPs believe a six-month grace period is essential not just for food and drink firms “but for all sectors of the economy”.

While she accepted there will have to be an agreement reached with the EU on this, the convener said “the implications of no agreement being reached with the European Union would be hugely detrimental to the Scottish economy”.