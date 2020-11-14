Man aged 71 dies in Glasgow motorway crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 71-year-old man has died following a crash on the M8 in the north-east of Glasgow.

The fatal collision took place at around 2.30pm on Friday near junction 13 at Riddrie.

Police Scotland said the elderly man was driving a black Jaguar XF car on the eastbound carriageway when it hit several other vehicles before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

Appeal following fatal crash, M8, Riddrie We are appealing following a crash on the eastbound carriageway near junction 13, 2.30pm Fri 13 Nov, involving a black Jaguar XF. If you can help call 101, quoting inc 2104 of 13/11/20 More: https://t.co/AgTIuU11Pz pic.twitter.com/TbCMBSV8Ni — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) November 14, 2020

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his family have been informed. No-one else was injured.

A statement from the force said: “Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2104 of Friday, November 13.”