Man aged 71 dies in Glasgow motorway crash

A 71-year-old man has died following a crash on the M8 in the north-east of Glasgow.
The fatal collision took place at around 2.30pm on Friday near junction 13 at Riddrie.
Police Scotland said the elderly man was driving a black Jaguar XF car on the eastbound carriageway when it hit several other vehicles before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his family have been informed. No-one else was injured.
A statement from the force said: “Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2104 of Friday, November 13.”