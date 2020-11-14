Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Man aged 71 dies in Glasgow motorway crash

by Press Association
November 14, 2020, 10:11 am
Police are appealing for information (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 71-year-old man has died following a crash on the M8 in the north-east of Glasgow.

The fatal collision took place at around 2.30pm on Friday near junction 13 at Riddrie.

Police Scotland said the elderly man was driving a black Jaguar XF car on the eastbound carriageway when it hit several other vehicles before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his family have been informed. No-one else was injured.

A statement from the force said: “Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2104 of Friday, November 13.”

