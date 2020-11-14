Woman dies after being knocked down by bin lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has died after she was knocked down by a bin lorry in Clackmannanshire.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Alloa’s High Street on Friday.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene at around 3pm and the road was closed for about five hours as an investigation took place.

Officers said the High Street would have been busy at the time and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Witness appeal following fatal road crash on High Street – Alloa Officers were called around 3pm on Friday, 13 November, 2020 after a bin lorry collided with a pedestrian on High Street. More info:https://t.co/avkc68PMFl pic.twitter.com/PISuamrcvB — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) November 14, 2020

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of Forth Valley road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this incident.

“We are currently conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I would ask those who may have information to get in contact with police.

“High Street would have been a busy area at the time and I would ask anyone who was in the area that may have witnessed the crash to contact officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that can assist with our investigation to come forward.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2147 of Friday November 13 2020.”