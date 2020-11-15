Police name woman who died after being hit by bin lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have named a woman who died after she was knocked down by a bin lorry in Clackmannanshire.

Margaret Johnstone from Alloa was hit by a bin lorry in the town’s High Street at around 3pm on Friday.

The 52-year-old died at the scene.

Woman named following fatal road crash on High Street – Alloa Police Scotland can confirm the identity of a pedestrian following a fatal road crash in Alloa. She was 52-year-old Margaret Johnstone from Alloa. More info: https://t.co/njUBsGhntp pic.twitter.com/XF9lqqYYOG — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) November 15, 2020

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of Forth Valley Road Policing, said: “We will continue to support Margaret’s family through this difficult time and they have asked if they can be left in peace to come to terms with what has happened.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted the emergency services at the scene.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue and I would again appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time of the collision and could assist with our investigation, please speak to police.”