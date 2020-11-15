Firefighters tackle Greenock blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Greenock.

Three appliances were sent by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to the scene on Campbell Street, and no casualties have been reported.

Writing on Twitter, Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan said the fire was at the former Greenock Arts Guild.

The blaze could be seen across Greenock (@Lainey_G on Twitter/PA)

He wrote: “Art Guilds in Greenock is in flames tonight. Another iconic building left to rot in #inverclyde . Hope nobody is injured and a big thanks to our Fire and Rescue service.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were called to an incident in Campbell Street, Greenock at 9:25pm this evening Sunday November 15.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene and crews are currently still in attendance.

“No casualties have been reported.”