Firefighters work overnight to extinguish blaze

Firefighters have worked overnight to tackle a blaze in Greenock.

Three fire engines went to the scene in Campbell Street when the alarm was raised at 9.25pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said firefighters extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene at 3.19am on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan said the fire was at the former Greenock Arts Guild.

He wrote: “Art Guilds in Greenock is in flames tonight. Another iconic building left to rot in #inverclyde. Hope nobody is injured and a big thanks to our Fire and Rescue service.”

There were no reports of any casualties.