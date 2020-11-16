Man who died after three-vehicle crash named by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who died following a three-vehicle crash has been named by police.

Miroslaw Kalewski, 56, was driving a Renault Clio which was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Vito van late on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on the B9039 near Castle Stuart in the Highlands at around 5.20pm that day.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Miroslaw’s family at this sad time.”

He added: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on the 101 number, quoting incident 2776 of November 13.”