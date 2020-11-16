Covid-19’s impact on sport and leisure to be examined by MSPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

MSPs are to assess the impact of coronavirus on sports clubs and leisure centres.

Lewis Macdonald, the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee, said the sector has been hit “particularly hard” by restrictions imposed on Scots to try to curb the spread of the virus.

He urged sport clubs and leisure centres to tell the committee about the “unprecedented financial challenges” they have faced.

Mr Macdonald said MSPs also want to find out from the public about how they have been affected by restrictions on sporting activities.

Lewis Macdonald said the very existence of sports clubs has been threatened (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Labour MSP for North East Scotland said: “Our sporting and leisure clubs are woven into the fabric of our communities, providing a wealth of benefits to our society which so many people rely on.

“But with a ban on mass gatherings since March and with leisure centres closed for much of this time, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit this sector particularly hard – in many cases threatening their very existence and their ability to provide vital community services.

“Our inquiry wants to hear from sporting clubs, organisations and leisure venues on the unprecedented financial challenges they are facing and the support they require to come through this pandemic.

“We are also keen to hear how individuals across Scotland who engage with these institutions and the various community services they provide have been impacted.”