Silicon Valley tech firm to create up to 70 new jobs in Scotland

A Silicon Valley technology company is to create up to 70 research and development roles in Edinburgh as it expands its presence in Europe.

UserTesting has been awarded a grant of £3.2 million from Scottish Enterprise, which it said will help strengthen its development department based in Edinburgh.

The grant is part of a £10 million research and development project that will help create up to 70 technical roles in the Scottish capital.

UserTesting, which has its headquarters in San Francisco in the US, provides customer feedback to many of the world’s leading brands through its on-demand “Human Insight Platform”.

Andy MacMillan, chief executive of UserTesting, said: “We continue to be extremely impressed with the quality of technical talent in Scotland, and with the help of the grant from Scottish Enterprise we look forward to growing our European presence.”

UserTesting established its European headquarters in Edinburgh last year, creating 69 jobs in the city.

Linda Hanna, Scottish Enterprise interim chief executive, said: “This is an important investment by an international company at a crucial time for Scotland’s economy.

“The tech sector is a major employer in Scotland, particularly in our cities, and we’re confident it will play a vital role in aiding the country’s economic recovery.”

Recruitment for the new posts will start immediately.

Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation, said: “In our recently published Inward Investment Plan we set out a more focused approach to attracting inward investors.

“The plan highlights our emphasis on digital and this UserTesting grant will help to support our ambition of creating high-value jobs and contribute to the wider growth of the technology sector.

“Scotland faces significant challenges as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and tech companies, with their focus on innovation and growth potential, have a critical role to play in our economic recovery.”