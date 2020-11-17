Which coronavirus restriction level is your local area in?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The five-level strategy of lockdown measures came into force on November 2 as part of efforts to curb Covid-19.

The system is split into council areas, with each given a grade ranging from a baseline of Level 0 up to the highest Level 4.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the level applying to some areas will change on Friday, with 11 areas facing the toughest restrictions, while two areas – Midlothian and East Lothian – are expected to drop down a level on Tuesday.

The remaining 19 areas will not change level.

Find out which tier will apply to your area when the changes come into force and what the restrictions will mean.

– Level 0

No council area has been placed in Level 0.

This is the closest to normality and allows a maximum of eight people from three households to meet indoors and 15 people from five households to meet outside.

From 6pm, Friday 20 November, new #coronavirus protection levels will apply to some local authority areas across Scotland. Make sure you know which level applies to your local area ➡ https://t.co/TIe3CyvNqa Thread: Update on coronavirus levels ⬇ pic.twitter.com/WVMxJtMzOs — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 17, 2020

Restrictions on the tourism sector are lifted and shops, hair and beauty businesses – except those who work in a mobile capacity – and public buildings are open.

Hospitality businesses are open, both indoors and outdoors, at normal licensing times, but socialising rules apply.

Stadiums are allowed to welcome restricted numbers of people, while outdoor public events and seated indoor events are also permitted.

Places of worship can hold up to 50 people, with the same limit on weddings and receptions as well as at funerals and wakes.

– Level 1

Councils in this area are: Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, Moray and the Highland.

The town of Scalloway on Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Socialising is restricted to six people from two households inside and outside – however the First Minister said from Thursday this will change to eight people from three households outside.

The number of people able to attend weddings or funerals and their associated events is restricted to 20.

Amateur indoor sports among those over the age of 18 are not allowed.

Hospitality businesses must close by 10.30pm, both inside and outside, with the last entry permitted at 9.30pm.

– Level 2

Councils in this area are: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Argyll & Bute, Borders and Dumfries & Galloway, Midlothian and East Lothian.

Union Street in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Measures remain largely the same as in Level 1, however in-home socialising is prohibited, barring some exceptions including caring for a vulnerable person and for those in extended households.

Outdoor groups in public places are limited to six people from two households.

Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls are the only leisure facilities allowed to remain open, with soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, casinos, theatres, snooker or pool halls, music venues, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues all closed.

Only drive-in events are permitted, with indoor, outdoor and stadium events cancelled.

Protective measures are in place at public buildings while NHS services reduce face-to-face contact with patients.

Indoor hospitality venues must close from 8pm, with last entry at 7pm, and outdoor businesses shut at 10.30pm.

– Level 3

Councils in this area are: Angus, Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Perth and Kinross.

Scottish Government public information signs along Edinburgh’s Princes Street (Jane Barlow/PA)

Socialising rules remain the same as in Level 2, with guidance issued for only essential hotel use.

Drive-in events are no longer permitted and cinemas, arcades and bingo halls will also be closed.

Indoor exercise is limited to individual workouts, with outdoor contact sports for those over the age of 18 banned, except professional sports.

Hospitality businesses are prohibited from selling alcohol and must close at 6pm, with last entry at 5pm.

– Level 4

Councils in this area are: Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Members of the public walk along Buchanan Street in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

This is the toughest set of restrictions and closely resembles the full lockdown restrictions seen in March.

While socialising will stay the same as Level 3, non-essential retail will be closed and the limit on numbers at weddings will drop to 15, with 20 allowed in places of worship and at funerals.

All hospitality will be closed, with only takeaway services permitted.

Gyms will again be closed and outdoor sport will be limited to non-contact only, though professional sport will continue.

Essential work, outdoor work or those who have a job in construction and manufacturing will be the only sectors allowed to continue, with everyone else recommended to work from home.