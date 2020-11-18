Man charged with attempted murder after ‘deliberate fire-raising’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged deliberate fire-raising attack in Inverclyde.

The incident is said to have occurred at a property in Union Street, Greenock, on July 13.

Police said a 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Brendan O’Donnell appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was also charged with wilful fire-raising and danger to life.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Ahead of the court appearance, Detective Superintendent Gerry McBride, of Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Division, said: “This is the third arrest and charge in connection with the wilful fire-raising at Union Street in Greenock in July and another significant development in relation to our investigations into recent fire-raisings in the area.

“I would like to once again thank the public and our partners for their ongoing support during what has been a concerning time in the community.

“Investigations are still ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with information to please contact police.”