Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to November 14, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have fallen in 18 of the 32 local authority areas.

The biggest drop is in South Lanarkshire, down from 290.8 cases per 100,000 people to 230.9; followed by Inverclyde, down from 156.8 to 102.8; and Renfrewshire, down from 294.8 to 244.0.

Clackmannanshire has recorded the biggest rise, up from 89.3 to 131.9.

Glasgow continues to record the highest rate in Scotland: 274.8, down from 319.5.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left, it reads: Name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.

Glasgow City 274.8 (1740), 319.5 (2023)

Renfrewshire 244.0 (437), 294.8 (528)

North Lanarkshire 239.9 (819), 271.6 (927)

South Lanarkshire 230.9 (740), 290.8 (932)

East Dunbartonshire 225.5 (245), 221.8 (241)

East Renfrewshire 193.7 (185), 235.5 (225)

Stirling 190.0 (179), 158.2 (149)

West Dunbartonshire 179.9 (160), 200.2 (178)

South Ayrshire 171.4 (193), 172.3 (194)

East Ayrshire 164.7 (201), 179.5 (219)

West Lothian 162.2 (297), 187.3 (343)

Fife 145.6 (544), 112.7 (421)

Dundee City 144.0 (215), 122.6 (183)

Clackmannanshire 131.9 (68), 89.3 (46)

North Ayrshire 127.7 (172), 170.7 (230)

Inverclyde 102.8 (80), 156.8 (122)

Perth & Kinross 94.8 (144), 100.7 (153)

Falkirk 92.6 (149), 65.9 (106)

Angus 86.9 (101), 81.8 (95)

City of Edinburgh 86.5 (454), 84.6 (444)

Scottish Borders 70.1 (81), 56.3 (65)

Midlothian 60.6 (56), 88.7 (82)

East Lothian 58.8 (63), 71.9 (77)

Aberdeenshire 58.6 (153), 31.4 (82)

Aberdeen City 58.2 (133), 35.9 (82)

Dumfries & Galloway 51.1 (76), 65.2 (97)

Argyll & Bute 30.3 (26), 51.2 (44)

Moray 30.3 (29), 24.0 (23)

Highland 22.9 (54), 25.4 (60)

Na h-Eileanan Siar 18.7 (5), 3.7 (1)

Orkney Islands 4.5 (1), 4.5 (1)

Shetland Islands 0.0 (0), 8.7 (2)