Man arrested after police chase stolen ambulance

by Press Association
November 18, 2020, 4:21 pm
The ambulance was stopped near Dufftown, Moray (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested after an ambulance was stolen and driven more than 30 miles across the north east of Scotland.

The vehicle was attending a call in Kemnay, near Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire when it was stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday.

Police chased the ambulance and it was stopped near Dufftown, Moray.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and inquiries are continuing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Stealing an ambulance is a deplorable act.

“If anyone has information on this incident we would encourage them to contact Police Scotland.”

