Man arrested after police chase stolen ambulance

A man has been arrested after an ambulance was stolen and driven more than 30 miles across the north east of Scotland.
The vehicle was attending a call in Kemnay, near Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire when it was stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday.
Police chased the ambulance and it was stopped near Dufftown, Moray.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and inquiries are continuing.”
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Stealing an ambulance is a deplorable act.
“If anyone has information on this incident we would encourage them to contact Police Scotland.”