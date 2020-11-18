Public spending figures show benefits of Scotland being in union, say Tories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Conservatives have claimed figures showing per capita public spending in Scotland is almost £1,700 higher than the UK average show the “tremendous” benefits of the Treasury’s support.

Data on public spending levels in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the nine English regions was released by the Treasury on Wednesday, covering the 2019-20 year.

They showed spending per head was £11,566 in Scotland, with the UK average being £9,895.

For Northern Ireland, the figure was £11,987 and for Wales it was £10,929.

The Treasury detailed public spending levels by nation and region (HM Treasury/PA)

The Treasury’s country and regional analysis report (CRA) did not capture the additional spending in response to the coronavirus outbreak, as this fell almost entirely in the following financial year.

It said the 2021 CRA will include this data.

Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Maurice Golden said: “It is clear that everyone across Scotland benefits tremendously from being supported by the strength of the UK Treasury.

“The SNP Government should warmly welcome that public spending is significantly higher in Scotland than across the rest of the UK.”

Discussing the UK Government’s Covid-19 support this year, he added: “At every turn during the pandemic, (Chancellor) Rishi Sunak has stepped up and delivered for people and businesses in Scotland.

“That support now totals an astonishing £8.2 billion.

“That is the funding the SNP must get out the door urgently to support jobs and livelihoods that are at risk with further restrictions.”

Alister Jack said there is a ‘union dividend’ of around £2,000 per person in Scotland (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said Wednesday’s figures show a “union dividend” of almost £2,000 for every person in Scotland, as average revenue figures are around £300 lower per person in the country.

Mr Jack said: “During the pandemic we have seen the strength of the union and support from the UK Government provide a lifeline for many Scottish people and businesses.

“We are taking action to ensure the Scottish economy recovers from these difficult times.”

Responding to the claims, SNP MSP Tom Arthur, who sits on Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution committee, said Scotland needs the “financial powers of a normal independent country”.

He said: “As an independent country, we will be able to protect businesses and jobs in the same way as other countries large and small around the world, instead of having to fight the economic hit of this pandemic with one hand tied behind our back.

“It was only due to SNP pressure that the Tories agreed to extend furlough provision to the whole of the UK after initially giving preferential treatment to firms in England only.

“That makes a mockery of Tory claims the UK is a partnership of equals, which was confirmed by Boris Johnson’s attack on devolution this week when he claimed the creation of the Scottish Parliament was a worse mistake than the Iraq war.

“Scotland needs the financial powers of a normal independent country – something which will become even more urgent once the Tories plough ahead with a no-deal or bad-deal Brexit at the end of this year.”