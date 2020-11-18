Pilot who died in gyrocopter crash on Black Isle named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pilot who died when his gyrocopter crashed in the Highlands has been named by police.

Paul Nichol from Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, was the sole occupant of the aircraft, which was flying from Inverness on Thursday November 12.

The vehicle crashed in a field near Avoch on the Black Isle at about 12.55pm and the 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Paul lost his life whilst out doing something he loved so much.

“It was the freedom that flying gave him – the sense of adventure, the chance to feel challenged and to explore.

“Always keen to learn new things and be outside doing something, he was rarely still – always getting on with tasks and planning new projects and loving life.”

They added: “Life can never be the same without him. Words can’t express how much I’ll miss him, as will all his family, friends and past work colleagues.

“Nothing will ever get close to explaining the depth of pain and sadness we all feel.”

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes issued another appeal for information or footage of the incident.

He said: “I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul at this very difficult time.

“The family have respectfully asked for privacy as they grieve and I would like to ask that members of the media and public respect their wishes.”

He added: “Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I would continue to urge anyone who may have seen the gyrocopter in the air during or after the incident to please contact police.

“We are keen to also speak to anyone who may have images or video footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, quoting incident number 1385 of 12 November, or visit the major incident portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S30-PO1.