Elderly pedestrian, 90, dies in hospital days after being hit by car

An elderly man has died in hospital days after he was hit by a car while crossing a South Lanarkshire road.

The 90-year-old was using a three-wheeled walker as he crossed Leechlee Road in Hamilton, near to Brandon Street, at around 9.25am on Friday when he was hit by a red Ford Kuga.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and was in a critical condition over the weekend.

Police confirmed the pensioner had died on Tuesday and inquiries into the incident are continuing.

His relatives have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Ford was not injured.

Constable Gemma Blackadder previously said: “Although police have spoken to a number of people who assisted at the scene yesterday, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may has dash-cam footage from the street at the time.

“Information can be passed to officers at Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101. Please quote reference number 0820 of 13 November, 2020 when calling.”