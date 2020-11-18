Police advise public not to approach motorcyclist missing since Sunday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have advised the public not to approach a motorcyclist who has been missing since the weekend.

Robert Clark from Inverkeithing was last seen in the Fife village of Lumphinnans at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

The 58-year-old is white, around 5ft 9in with a slim build and has very short dark/greying hair with a goatee.

He normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans and brown boots.

Robert Clark is believed to be riding his black and red Honda CBR 600 motorbike (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Clark is believed to be riding his black and red Honda CBR 600 motorbike, registration SF51 FYT.

Inspector Ian Poolman said: “Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since Robert was reported missing, however, so far we have been unable to locate him.

“We are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him and if anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his present whereabouts, they should contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1487 of 17th November, 2020.