Majority of Scots think Scottish Government handling pandemic well, poll finds

Almost three-quarters of people in Scotland believe the Scottish Government has handled the coronavirus pandemic well, according to a new poll.

The study for BBC Scotland found that 72% of those questioned think it has done well and just 15% think it has handled the situation badly, while 12% say it has done neither well or badly and the remainder do not know.

A similar Ipsos Mori poll conducted in May found that 78% of respondents said the Scottish Government was doing well and 11% badly.

Meanwhile, only a quarter (25%) of the 1,037 Scottish adults questioned said they think the UK Government has handled the pandemic well, while more than half (55%) think it has done badly, the November poll found.

Less than a third of those questioned think Boris Johnson has handled the pandemic well (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Only 19% of those questioned said Prime Minister Boris Johnson has handled the crisis well, while 62% said he has handled it badly.

However, almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has handled the pandemic well, while only 13% say she has done so badly.

This compares with a similar poll in May where 82% felt she was dealing with it well and just 8% felt she was handling the situation badly.

The research also found that 64% of people who voted No in the 2014 independence referendum believe the Scottish Government has handled the pandemic well, while more than two thirds (65%) say the same of Nicola Sturgeon.

In this group less than a third (31%) believe the UK Government has addressed the pandemic well, while just more than a quarter (26%) say the same of Boris Johnson.

The Ipsos Mori poll was conducted by telephone between November 10 and 15.

From 6pm, Friday 20 November, new #coronavirus protection levels will apply to some local authority areas across Scotland. Make sure you know which level applies to your local area ➡ https://t.co/TIe3CyvNqa Thread: Update on coronavirus levels ⬇ pic.twitter.com/WVMxJtMzOs — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 17, 2020

The survey also asked people what they think about the coronavirus restrictions, with six in 10 (62%) saying they think the restrictions where they live have until now been “about right”.

Almost two in 10 (19%) think they are “too strict” while 17% think they are not strict enough.

However, almost half (49%) said they believe the Scottish Government was “too late” to tighten the coronavirus restrictions.

Just over four in 10 (42%) said they think the timing was about right, while 5% said that it was too early.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Opinion polls and surveys have consistently shown very strong confidence in the Scottish Government’s handling of the crisis.

“We are acutely aware that in every decision we take lives and jobs are at stake, and people overwhelmingly understand that none of these decisions are taken lightly.

“We need to stop the virus running out of control and abide by public health guidance, which matters now more than ever.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Now is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together, to focus on defeating this virus.

“Since his first day, the Prime Minister has committed to delivering for every corner of the UK and throughout the pandemic the UK Government has worked closely with the devolved administrations and local partners.

“Never has it been more important for Scotland to be part of a strong United Kingdom, with the might of the UK Treasury supporting jobs and businesses in Scotland and all parts of the UK.”