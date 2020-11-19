Police Scotland’s lack of mental health staff ‘truly pitiful’, says Rennie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has branded a lack of mental health professionals in Police Scotland as “pitiful”.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he said only 12 mental health professionals have been allocated to the force.

Nicola Sturgeon said she accepts officers will be under additional pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adding a range of support is available for them.

Mr Rennie said Police Scotland were promised a share of the 800 mental health staff pledged in the Scottish Government’s 2017 mental health strategy.

He said: “Three years on, only 12 of those mental health professionals have been allocated to the police. That is truly pitiful.

“Why is the Government not supporting our police with the enormous mental health challenges they face?”

He said a report to be considered by the Scottish Police Authority next week has found 40% of those in police custody have experienced poor mental health, while the average time it took for police to deal with a mental health incident was seven hours and 20 minutes.

Mr Rennie added: “Now we find that police officers don’t even get the support they need to help other people.”

Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will work to ensure it can support police officers in any way it can (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The First Minister replied: “We support our police service in a number of ways, we have protected numbers of police officers, we have increased funding through the most recent budgets for the police service and of course Police Scotland works in a range of different ways to support the mental health of police officers.”

Covid-19 will have “raised significantly the mental health pressures these public servants are working under”, she said.

Other initiatives include mental health and suicide intervention training for all officers and a tailored wellbeing programme for all emergency workers, Ms Sturgeon said.

The First Minister added: “We will continue to have dialogue with the chief constable to ensure that we are supporting them in whatever ways we possibly can.”