Man dies after being hit by cars while walking on M8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has died after being hit by several cars while walking on the M8 motorway near Glasgow.

Police have not yet identified the man who died at the scene after being struck at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

He is described as white, between 35 and 60 years of age, wearing a black Karrimor jacket, black jogging bottoms and black and grey Nike trainers.

The incident happened on the live lane of the M8 westbound between J7A and J8, Baillieston.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell road policing unit, said: “We have yet to find out who the man is and also why he was walking on the carriageway.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw the incident happen or to those who may have dash-cam footage and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police officers at Motherwell road policing unit by phoning 101.