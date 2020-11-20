Man stabbed in random attack on city street, police say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been stabbed in an apparent random attack on a city street.

Police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Ellesmere Street in the Possilpark area of Glasgow at around 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The injured man, aged 43, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for a stab wound to his leg and has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as having a muscular build and was wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Ellesmere Street, Possilpark, on Wednesday, 18 November, 2020. https://t.co/mHnQiA22zG pic.twitter.com/udQXmCJKs6 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) November 20, 2020

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable Kat Keogh, from Maryhill CID, said: “This appears to have been a random attack and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Ellesmere Street just before 7pm on Wednesday night and witnessed what happened, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams who were nearby at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2828 of Wednesday, November 18, 2020 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.