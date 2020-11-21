Covid-19 deaths rise by 37 as 11 council areas put into Level 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Government has announced 37 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours as Level 4 restrictions were put in place in 11 local authorities.

Positive cases also rose by 887, increasing the positivity rate to 5.9%.

In total, 3,496 people have died after having tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, while 87,517 positive cases have been reported in Scotland since the beginning of the pandemic.

1,126,930 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 887 to 87,517 Sadly 37 more patients who tested positive have died (3,496 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/IMsJb6gseh — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 21, 2020

NHS Lanarkshire saw the highest number of new cases with 246, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian with 234 and 140 respectively.

There are 1,234 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 22 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 88 are in intensive care, up by three.

The figures come as local authority areas in west and central Scotland have been placed into Level 4, the toughest level of restrictions, by the Scottish Government due to the higher prevalence of Covid-19.

Non-essential shops, hospitality businesses and tourist attractions have been closed in 11 council areas for at least the next three weeks.

A busy Buchanan Street in Glasgow on Friday, compared with the view on Saturday, the first day after 11 local council areas in Scotland moved into Level 4 restrictions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said this week that the increased measures were in a bid to lower case numbers to allow the possibility of household mixing over the Christmas period.

Travel guidance issued by the Scottish Government when the levels system was announced has also been enshrined in law.

Scots have been told not to travel into or out of Level 3 and 4 areas, or face a £60 fine, unless a “reasonable excuse” can be provided, such as caring responsibilities or essential shopping.

Meanwhile, a new UK Government-run testing facility has opened in Glasgow, one of the 22 walk-in sites to be built across Scotland by the end of the year.