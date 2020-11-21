Attempted murder probe after man seriously injured

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was found seriously injured after an attack that police are treating as attempted murder.

The 26-year-old man was found seriously injured on Bernard Path, Glasgow, at around 5pm on Friday.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers believe he was injured on Dunn Street at 4.45pm by a group of men in dark clothing, who were possibly carrying bladed weapons.

Detective Sergeant Gary Boyle, of Shettleston CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed the attack either shortly before, during or after to contact us.

“We don’t believe there was a wider risk to the public, however this level of violence can’t be allowed to happen in our communities and we would also appeal to anyone who perhaps saw a group acting suspiciously around that time to contact us.”