Coronavirus deaths in Scotland pass 3,500 by daily measures

The coronavirus death toll in Scotland has risen by seven in the past 24 hours.

Scottish Government figures published on Sunday show the number of fatalities by this measure – when a positive test has been returned in the preceding 28 days – has increased to 3,503.

Across Scotland, 844 new cases were recorded, taking the total number of positive tests to 88,361.

The test positivity rate dropped from 5.9% to 5.4%.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area again had the highest increase in daily cases at 309, followed by Lanarkshire on 181 and Lothian, where 119 were recorded.

The number of admissions to hospital was down 23 to 1,170, while those in intensive car fell by five to 95.

The new figures come as a row over care home admission has been reignited.

In answer to a parliamentary question from Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said patients being discharged from hospital many not need to have two negative tests, as has been Scottish Government policy since April, if clinicians believe it is in their interest to be moved.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Ms Freeman said it is “right and proper” that medical staff are able to make those decisions.

She added: “It is not right – and I don’t believe your viewers would expect me, as a non-medical, non-clinical politician – to be intervening in that decision.”

Ms Lennon called on the Scottish Government to put an end to the practice, accusing the Health Secretary of “throwing doctors and social workers under the bus for following her guidance”