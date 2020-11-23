Scottish Tories reveal new rural economy and tourism spokesman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Tories have appointed Jamie Halcro Johnston as rural economy and tourism spokesman.

He replaces Oliver Mundell in the role after his resignation.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross promoted the Highlands and Islands MSP after Mr Mundell quit over the party’s backing for travel restrictions.

Douglas Ross said Jamie Halcro Johnston will be a ‘real asset’ (Colin D Fisher/Scottish Conservatives/PA)

Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted to appoint Jamie to the shadow Cabinet and I’m sure he will be a real asset not only for the party but for rural communities across Scotland.

“Jamie has demonstrated for several years now how effective he can be, especially when bringing forward new ideas and holding the government to account.

“Earlier today, his work paid off as he’s managed to get the SNP Government to finally start acting on his member’s Bill to protect the title of electricians and properly regulate the profession.”

He added: “Like me, Jamie comes from a farming background and we are determined to speak up for our farmers and those living in rural communities who have been let down by the SNP.”

Mr Johnston said: “As an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, I know only too well that the SNP Government have let down and left behind too many parts of Scotland these last 13 years.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and putting forward Scottish Conservative ideas to really deliver for rural Scotland and promote our vital tourism sector.”

Oliver Mundell said he continues to fully support Douglas Ross and the party (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Mundell quit the Scottish Conservative frontbench after defying his party’s whip and failing to support restrictions making it an offence to travel outside Scotland, except for specific reasons including work, essential shopping and exercise.

After his decision, he said: “On this occasion it was sadly not possible to balance the very specific needs of my constituents with the need to take a collective view as a party that works for the whole country.

“I understand the difficult position that puts colleagues in and I have therefore regrettably offered Douglas Ross my resignation as a party spokesperson.

“I continue to fully support him and the party.”