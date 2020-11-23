Arrest made as man dies after being hit by car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested after another man died when he was hit by a car in West Dunbartonshire.

The 34-year-old was struck by the vehicle on the A82 westbound at Duntocher at around 5.05pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver of the car was uninjured.

Police say a 40-year-old man “has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing”.

The road was closed for crash scene investigators to carry out inquiries, with diversions in place.

Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter that the A82 non-trunk road was closed westbound after the Kilbowie Roundabout, near Kilpatrick School, however the Erskine Bridge was “running well” and remained open.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson said: “An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time it occurred to contact us.

“In particular, if you have a dash cam, please check your footage as it could hold images which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2255 of Monday, 23 November, 2020.