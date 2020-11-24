Two-year-old boy named after Edinburgh death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A two-year-old boy who died in Edinburgh on Saturday has been named by police as Julius Czapla.

Emergency services were called to a home in Muirhouse at around 9.30am and the toddler died at the scene shortly after.

Following a post-mortem examination, officers confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.

Lucasz Czapla appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday when he faced a charge of assault.

He was also charged with driving over the alcohol limit, dangerous driving and failing to stop a vehicle.

Czapla made no plea and was remanded in custody.