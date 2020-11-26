Police issue facial reconstruction image in bid to identify human remains

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The results of facial reconstruction work carried out on the remains of a man found in an industrial estate in Fife have been released in a bid to identify him.

The remains were found inside a unit on the estate in Whitehill Road, Glenrothes, on Sunday September 27, and police have so far been unable to identify the man or establish what happened to him.

Forensic work has indicated he was aged at least 35 and was probably significantly older, he was of slight build and around 5ft 8in.

The man is believed to have been at least 35, and probably much older (Police Scotland/PA)

He had lost a number of teeth during his life and had a surgical plate fixed to his left ankle, sometime between late 1998 and early 1999.

Surgical plates with the same batch number were acquired in the UK by hospitals in Fife, Sheffield and Ashford in Kent in December 1998, and it may have been fitted during surgery in one of those areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our inquiries up until this point have been unable to identify this man.

“My appeal today is for any information that would assist us in finding out who this man is, and how he came to be in the industrial estate, and the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We have been working with a number of forensic experts, and from that we believe the remains have been in that location for some time.

“Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University have now been able to compile a reconstruction of the man’s face, from the remains that were found.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston said police aim to discover who the man was and how he died (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There are a number of distinct features about the man, including that he had lost a number of teeth and had fractured his left ankle and had a surgical plate fitted.

“My hope is that somebody from today will recognise the image and come forward with more information.

Mr Houliston confirmed the death is still being treated as unexplained, saying police are working towards understanding the circumstances of the man’s death, which he said is normal practice.