Two police officers injured during protests at Celtic Park

Two officers suffered injuries during protests outside Celtic Park following the club’s cup loss.

Fans gathered outside the stadium calling for Hoops boss Neil Lennon to be sacked following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.

Police Scotland said two of its officers were injured in dealing with the incident, although no arrests have been made.

Superintendent Stevie Dolan, Greater Glasgow division, said: “Around 4.30pm on Sunday, a large number of fans started to gather outside Celtic Park to protest.

“An appropriate policing response was carried out and the group has now dispersed.

“No arrests have been made, however two officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the actions of the gathered group.

“We strongly condemn these actions and remind fans that enforcement options remain at our disposal.

“The Scottish Government regulations are clear that protests are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions and we would urge people to find alternative ways to protest to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Disorder of any sort will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken where any offences are identified.”

A Celtic spokesman said: “Everyone at the club is hugely disappointed by this afternoon’s result, one which has ended our phenomenal run of 35 consecutive cup victories.

“While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all Celtic supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The club will be investigating these events fully.

“For players and a management team, who have given so much in recent years and have delivered 11 consecutive trophies, to require an escort from Celtic Park while being targeted with missiles, is simply unacceptable.

“While we understand that only a small number of people were involved in this behaviour, some of the actions this evening, which have obviously left our own players shaken, cannot be condoned in any way.”