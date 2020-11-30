Scottish Labour MSP announces decision to leave Holyrood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has announced he will be stepping down after 22 years in Holyrood.

Mr Macdonald will not be seeking re-election next year but said he will remain “active” in politics.

He has served in Holyrood since its creation in 1999, first as the member for Aberdeen Central then as a regional MSP for North East Scotland since 2011.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Mr Macdonald will be much missed at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

During that time, he spent six years as a minister between 2001 and 2007 and is now a Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament and convener of the Health and Sport Committee.

On Twitter, Mr Macdonald wrote: “It has been an honour to represent the north east as a Labour Member of the Scottish Parliament for over twenty years.

“The time has come for others to take on that role, but I will continue to be active in other ways after next year’s election.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Mr Macdonald will be “much missed” in Parliament.

He tweeted: “@LewisMacdMSP has served @scottishlabour, @ScotParl, Aberdeen and north east Scotland with distinction over more than two decades.

“I’m wishing Lewis a very happy retirement – you will be much missed at Holyrood.”

Mr Macdonald’s announcement comes after fellow Scottish Labour North East Scotland MSP Jenny Marra said she will be stepping down at the next election.

Ms Marra, who gave birth to her second child in April, wrote to her local party branch to inform them of her decision not to stand in next year’s Holyrood election due to the role meaning she spends too much time away from her family.