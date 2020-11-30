Celtic Park protest under investigation after three police officers injured

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A protest outside Celtic Park that left three police officers with minor injuries is under investigation.

Fans gathered outside the stadium calling for Hoops boss Neil Lennon to be sacked after the team’s 2-0 defeat to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.

Dozens of officers and police vehicles formed a barrier as club staff left the ground.

No arrests were made and the three injured officers did not require medical attention.

Celtic fans demand Neil Lennon exit amid a heavy police presence including a circling helicopter at Parkhead pic.twitter.com/Wi7OxgklY8 — Gavin McCafferty (@GavinMcCafferty) November 29, 2020

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland criticised the action, which came while restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The divisional commander for Greater Glasgow said: “I was saddened to see the disgraceful and violent scenes at Celtic Park on Sunday evening, it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Three of my officers suffered injuries, albeit minor, as a result of the violent behaviour which took place.

“The chief constable has made it clear that violence towards officers and staff will not be tolerated and I am wholly committed to that within Greater Glasgow.”

He added: “We should not forgot that protest of any type is illegal while we remain in Tier 4 and beyond – the disorder and violence this gathering presented posed a real risk of coronavirus infection to our officers and the wider community with no social distancing in place.”

Police Scotland initially said two officers were injured in the protest.

Mr Sutherland said: “We have now launched an investigation to identify those who were involved in the disorder and violence towards police officers, players and officials.

“My message is clear, if you are identified as being involved, you will be arrested.

“Don’t think just because you weren’t arrested last night that you have escaped justice.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Everyone at the Club is hugely disappointed by today's result. While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The Club will be investigating these events fully. Statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 29, 2020

A statement from the club on Sunday night said they will also be launching an investigation.

It said: “Everyone at the club is hugely disappointed by this afternoon’s result, one which has ended our phenomenal run of 35 consecutive cup victories.

“While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all Celtic supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening.

“The club will be investigating these events fully.”

It added: “For players and a management team, who have given so much in recent years and have delivered 11 consecutive trophies, to require an escort from Celtic Park while being targeted with missiles is simply unacceptable.

“While we understand that only a small number of people were involved in this behaviour, some of the actions this evening, which have obviously left our own players shaken, cannot be condoned in any way.”

📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference on #coronavirus (#COVIDー19). Joining the First Minister today is Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch. https://t.co/bvz7eLQchx — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 30, 2020

Questioned on the actions of fans at the stadium, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I don’t care if you’re a Celtic fan, a Rangers fan, Ayr United fan, no fan of football at all, anybody who attacks police officers is doing wrong and that is pretty despicable, and I would say that across the board regardless of football or any other sporting affiliation.”

She told the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing: “We have advice against gatherings and every day I stand up here and say avoid crowded places.

“We have a limit on people coming together outside of six people from two households so it stands to reason any group of people that are gathering together in a crowd are putting themselves and others at risk.

“Whether it’s football fans, rugby fans, any other kind of sport fans or just people in general, please don’t do it because right now in the middle of this pandemic it is a risky thing to do that puts you and other people at risk.”