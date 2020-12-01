Transmission of HIV can be eliminated in a decade, minister says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Transmission of HIV in Scotland can be eliminated in the next decade, according to plans being drawn up by ministers.

The Scottish Government is announcing a new scheme to tackle the virus to mark World Aids Day.

It includes free condom provision, widening access to medication which prevents HIV, increasing testing capacity and introducing measures to prevent people sharing needles.

A new online service which allows people to request virus tests at home has also been handed £377,000.

Last year there were 5,617 people in Scotland diagnosed and living with HIV.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has commissioned plans to eliminate transmission of HIV in Scotland by 2030.

He said: “Scotland has made huge progress in detecting and treating HIV, and people with the virus are now able to live long, happy and healthy lives.

“Thanks to our leading sexual and reproductive health services, access to HIV specialist treatment and care is excellent.

“We are also one of the first countries in the world to have an HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis service, offering free preventative medication to those deemed at highest risk of acquiring HIV.

“I believe we can go further and that the goal of eliminating HIV transmission is now in sight.”

Nathan Sparling, chief executive of the HIV Scotland charity, said: “Eliminating new HIV transmission and ending the pervasive stigma attached to the virus are two central goals of our work.

“It is great to see not only a commitment from the Scottish Government, but clear action that will help us deliver a plan to make elimination a reality.

“Scotland’s unique response to HIV – working strategically between government, clinicians, academics, the third sector and people living with HIV – makes this target achievable.

“Coupled with the public support for preventative spending on HIV and other long-term conditions, we can really harness Scotland’s potential to be one of the first countries in the world to achieve HIV transmission elimination.”