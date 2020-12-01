Scottish ministers told to up payments for NHS and care workers to receive £500

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has been told to increase its thank-you payments to NHS and care workers if it wants them to receive £500.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used her keynote speech to the SNP conference on Monday to announce a £500 payment this year for all full-time health and social care workers – with a proportionate amount for part-time staff – in recognition of their “extraordinary” service during coronavirus.

But with tax liable on the one-off Scottish Government payments, she urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow them to receive the full amount.

However, Treasury minister Steve Barclay said if the ministers in Edinburgh wanted workers to receive £500 they should “simply increase the value of the payments going to them.”

The Scottish Government will make a one-off payment to health and social care staff for their service during the coronavirus pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon told the conference the Scottish Government does not have the power to make this payment tax-free, urging the Prime Minister: “Please allow our health and care heroes to keep every penny of Scotland’s thank you to them.

“Do not take any of it away in tax.”

SNP Treasury spokeswoman Alison Thewliss challenged Mr Barclay on the payments in the Commons, asking if the UK Government would “do the right thing and ensure this festive gift of goodwill is not clawed back by HMRC?”

He said: “Income tax on these payments is actually paid to Scotland, not to Westminster, and the Scottish Government has the power and the funding to gross up the payment if it wishes.”

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard argued taxing the payments would mean a “windfall” for the Treasury.

Mr Barclay said: “While decisions to exempt these payments are reserved, the Scottish Government will keep all the income tax receipts from these payments.

“So if they do wish for NHS and care workers to receive £500 net of tax, which is what they say is their wish, then they can simply increase the value of the payments going to them.”

SNP MSP Tom Arthur said: “While income tax is devolved, the tax on this bonus wouldn’t be paid back to Scotland until 2023-24 – and National Insurance contributions would just be swallowed by the Tory Treasury and would never come back to Scotland.”

The row erupted as Unison called off a ballot on NHS pay in the wake of the payment announcement.

Willie Duffy, the union’s head of health, said: “We welcome this move by the first minister on the eve of our NHS pay ballot to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our health workers.”

UNISON calls off ballot of Scottish health workers following union pay victory #PayUpNow 👉 https://t.co/ZbMO7Zi0VE pic.twitter.com/ttm3Hwjua1 — UNISON Scotland (@unisonscot) December 1, 2020

But he added: “It’s important our NHS workers are acknowledged for the vital work they do each and every day, not just during this pandemic.

“Our dedicated NHS staff have suffered a real-terms pay cut over the last decade and, while this is a move in the right direction, we will now be focussing our efforts on ensuring a significant pay rise for our NHS workers.”

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, director for Scotland at the Royal College of Midwives, echoed his views, welcoming the payments but calling for an “early and significant pay rise for our NHS staff”.