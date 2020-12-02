Scottish independence support at 56% in new poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new opinion poll has suggested support for Scottish independence is at 56% and the SNP is on course to win a majority in next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The Ipsos MORI poll for STV found of those likely to vote in an independence referendum, 56% of those expressing a voting intention said they would vote Yes and 44% said they would vote No.

A quarter of Scots indicated they did not have a completely settled view on whether Scotland should be independent or remain part of the UK, the poll found.

On a scale of one to 10, where one indicated complete support for independence and 10 complete support for the union, 25% put themselves between three and eight.

THREAD: New @IpsosMORIScot poll for @STVNews✴️SNP support very high – 2x as many would vote SNP as would vote Conservative✴️SNP most trusted party on key issues: COVID, economy, education✴️Still a clear lead for Yes: 56% would vote Yes, 44% No if #indyref2 held tomorrow (1/8) pic.twitter.com/R460cKvwI6 — Emily Gray (@Emily_IpsosMORI) December 2, 2020

A total of 6% of those likely to vote said they were undecided on whether Scotland should be independent, and with this group included 41% of respondents said they would vote No and 53% Yes.

The survey found 55% back the SNP in the constituency vote for next year’s election and 47% in the regional list vote.

The Scottish Conservatives were the next highest party, at 22% in both the constituency and regional list votes.

Scottish Labour were on 14% in the constituency vote and 16% in the regional list vote.

A total of 1,006 Scottish adults were interviewed by phone between November 20 and 26.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, said the research also points to high levels of trust in the SNP.

She said: “Our latest polling results are clearly very favourable for the SNP, with support both for the party and for an independent Scotland remaining high.

“The party’s record on key issues such as the economy, education and public services has been much criticised by the Conservatives in recent months.

“However, those messages do not appear to be cutting through with Scottish voters, who trust the SNP much more on the economy, education and the NHS than they do any other political party.”

Reacting to the poll, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime – but we can see a light at the end of the tunnel and this SNP Government will continue working hard to rebuild and recover from the crisis.

“As we rebuild from this pandemic, it should be Scottish Governments, elected by the people of Scotland and with the priorities and interests of Scotland at heart who lead our recovery – not Westminster Governments, led by the likes of Boris Johnson.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “This poll shows yet again that only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength and determination to stand up to the SNP.

“While the SNP focus on dividing the country all over again with their push for a second independence referendum as early as next year, the Scottish Conservatives’ priorities are rebuilding Scotland’s economy, fighting the pandemic, protecting jobs, improving schools and restoring power to local communities.”