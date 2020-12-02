St Mirren under police investigation over potential financial irregularities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland are investigating potential financial irregularities at St Mirren FC after several historic issues were highlighted.

The club’s board of directors contacted authorities after recommendations from a report into an annual audit where problems were identified.

Officers are in the early stages of their investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We’re investigating a report of possible financial irregularities involving a football club in the Paisley area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The club has now appointed an accountancy firm to carry out what it describes as a “forensic review” of its operations to allow for required action to be acted upon.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: “The club has taken these steps to ensure that we continue to operate on a sound and compliant financial basis.

“I would also like to put on record our appreciation of the invaluable work, continued commitment and support of club accountant Alan Gallacher in this matter.

“Fans can be confident that all actions taken are in the best interest of St Mirren to ensure it continues to be a club of which our supporters can be proud.”

The club said it is in a “healthy and robust” financial position.