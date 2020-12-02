Boat tours company fined £12,000 after passenger suffers life-changing injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A boat tours agency that operates in the Firth of Forth has been fined £12,000 after one of its passengers suffered life-changing injuries in a collision.

Isle of May Boat Trips Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching legislation related to the unsafe operation of a vessel, according to a statement later released by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The incident occurred on July 19 2016 about one nautical mile offshore between Anstruther and the Isle of May.

Two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) carried out a synchronised manoeuvre at sea, which had not been properly communicated to passengers during the pre-sail briefing.

While performing this move, the larger of the two vessels collided with the other and caused severe injury to one of the passengers.

An investigation by the MCA into the incident identified failings in risk assessment, safety briefings and passage planning as factors in the collision.

The company was fined £12,000 at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the MCA said.

Neil Cunningham, head of the regulatory compliance investigations team at the MCA, said: “This collision was avoidable and sadly led to a passenger suffering life-changing injuries.

“Owners and operators of vessels intending to include an exhilarating element to their trips are reminded to follow the available advice and guidance at all times, such as can be found in the high speed passenger vessel voluntary code of practice.”

The island has colonies of to up to 250,000 seabirds, including 45,000 breeding pairs of puffins.

It is also home to one of the UK’s most important grey seal populations and is a feeding area for gannets.