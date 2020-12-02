Royal Navy detonates Second World War mine containing 350kg of explosives

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Second World War mine found by divers in the Firth of Clyde has been detonated by the Royal Navy.

The “pristine” mine, confirmed as being a German submarine-laid device, still contained about 350kg of explosives.

The alert was raised after it was discovered by a crew on a marine research boat near Wemyss Bay on Tuesday at about 11.20am.

The seven crew members were evacuated by Troon Lifeboat and Rothesay Coastguard Rescue Team while the boat, with the mine onboard, was sailed to Ettrick Bay on the Isle of Bute where the Royal Navy’s Northern Diving Group (NDG) carried out a controlled explosion on Wednesday.

The @RoyalNavy bomb disposal team from Northern Diving Group were in action today at #Ettrick Bay, Isle of #Bute, disposing of a German WW2 mine. The ordnance was trawled in the Firth of #Clyde & still contained 350kg of explosives. That equals a pretty Big Bang! 💥 pic.twitter.com/l7fOjFjTmP — RN in Scotland (@RNinScotland) December 2, 2020

Lieutenant Commander Mark Shaw, NDG commanding officer, said: “Considering it had been in the water for around 80 years, its condition was remarkable.

“From the initial pictures we were able to easily identify the mine type and importantly determine that the explosive fill was intact and therefore presented a significant hazard.

“The vessel was diverted to Ettrick Bay and met by my team, led by Petty Officer (Diver) Robert McCann, who safely dealt with the situation.”

The Northern Diving Group detonated the mine at Ettrick Bay (Royal Navy/PA)

He added: “Items of this size are relatively uncommon, however, NDG are approaching 100 call-outs this year supporting civil authorities with all types of Explosive Ordnance Disposal, ranging from mines and torpedoes to hand grenades and improvised devices.

“On average, across the UK, Royal Navy clearance divers are tasked once a day for EOD assistance.

“This highlights the remaining presence of historic ordnance.

“Even small items can be unstable and present an explosive hazard; carrying-out a controlled explosion is the only safe way of dealing with them and neutralising the hazard.

“If anyone comes across a suspected piece of ordnance they shouldn’t interfere with it and immediately contact the emergency services.”