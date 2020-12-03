Labour pays tribute to former MP Maria Fyfe after her death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Labour MP Maria Fyfe has been hailed as an “inspiration to generations” after her death, aged 82.

Ms Fyfe served as the MP for Glasgow Maryhill between 1987 and 2001, and during her time in Westminster fought for the establishment of the Scottish Parliament.

She died on Thursday after a short illness, the Scottish Labour Party confirmed.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard paid tribute to her, saying: “Maria Fyfe was honest, principled and a pioneer, someone who fought for what she believed in to the very end.

“She was an inspiration to generations of Labour Party members, encouraging young people to become active to change the world around them, and leading by example.

“Maria believed a society built on equality, peace and socialism was possible, and it is our duty to uphold her memory by carrying on her work.

“The thoughts of the whole Scottish Labour Party are with her sons Stephen and Chris, and the family.”

Condolences to the family of Maria Fyfe, former MP for Glasgow Maryhill. An incredible woman who fought for the city and devolution for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 An inspiring figure for generations of women in @scottishlabour Maria will be missed but her life’s work brought change to Scotland. 🌹🙏 — Jack McConnell (@LordMcConnell) December 3, 2020

Former Labour first minister Lord McConnell described Ms Fyfe as being an “incredible woman” who fought for the city of Glasgow and for devolution.

He added: “An inspiring figure for generations of women in @scottishlabour Maria will be missed but her life’s work brought change to Scotland.”

The Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn branch of the party tweeted it has “lost a giant of our movement”.

Our comrade Maria Fyfe passed away this morning. Maria was MP for Maryhill from 1987-2001, played a crucial role in delivering devolution and remained an active CLP member all her life, including as our VC. We have lost a giant of our movement. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/4F1QvegkHw — Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn Labour Party (@MSLabour) December 3, 2020

The group said: “Our comrade Maria Fyfe passed away this morning.

“Maria was MP for Maryhill from 1987-2001, played a crucial role in delivering devolution and remained an active CLP member all her life.”

Councillor Eva Murray, the depute leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council, said she was “very sad to hear that Maria Fyfe has passed away”.

Speaking about the former MP she said: “She was a trailblazer and a fighter who inspired all those who were lucky enough to know her.

“She may have been small in stature but today we have a lost a giant of our movement and city.”

At First Minister’s Questions, following a tribute by Mr Leonard, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Can I take the opportunity to also express my condolences to the family, friends, colleagues – including those in the Labour Party – on the sad passing of Maria Fyfe.

“Richard Leonard rightly said that Maria Fyfe was an inspiration to colleagues in the Labour Party.

“Can I say she wasn’t just an inspiration to colleagues in the Labour Party.”

She added: “I, for all of my political life, have been in a different political party but when I was a young woman starting out in politics she was one of the very few women in the frontline of politics and she was a feminist icon then that I looked up to.

“I didn’t agree on everything but very much looked up to and found her example inspirational – and I think many of us, particularly women in politics today, and many others, owe her a great debt of gratitude.

“And I want to pass on my thoughts and condolences to everybody who loved her.”