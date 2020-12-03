Pedestrian in hospital after van collision on M8 slip road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a van on a motorway slip road.

The incident happened on the West Street slip on to the eastbound Kingston Bridge in Glasgow at about 10am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the eastbound on-slip was closed for more than four hours.

CLEAR❗️⌚️14:25#M8 eastbound West Street onslip now OPEN – all lanes running ✅@SWTrunkRoads @GlasgowCC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 3, 2020

A Police Scotland spokesman said earlier: “Emergency services are in attendance following a crash between a van and a pedestrian on the M8 at the slip road near Kingston Bridge. One lane is closed.”

He later confirmed the man had been taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.02am to attend a road traffic collision on the M8 northbound at Kingston Bridge.

“An ambulance, special operation response team and the trauma team attended and a patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”