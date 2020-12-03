Man, 29, charged after gun fired at car

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in North Lanarkshire.
A gun was fired at a car in Coatbridge in the afternoon of Saturday November 21, in what police said was a “targeted” shooting.
The red Seat Leon car was shot at in Marnoch Drive at around 4.05pm and the occupants sustained minor injuries.
Police Scotland said a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.
