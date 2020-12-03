Cyclist killed in A90 crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A cyclist who was killed in a crash with two vehicles in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Robert Cowie, 52, died in the collision on the A90 near his home village of Boddam on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 2.30pm and involved two other vehicles – a grey Seat Ateca car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van.

Neither of the drivers involved were injured.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected and particularly with Robert’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact police as soon as possible.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw Robert cycling southwards on the A90 around the time of the collision.”