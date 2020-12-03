Turf wanted to recreate 17th century creel house

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A conservation charity is appealing for donations of turf as it bids to recreate a 17th century house.

The National Trust for Scotland is trying to reconstruct a traditional turf-walled creel house in Glencoe.

Such homes were common in west Highland rural communities until the 19th century, but the trust said they have since disappeared.

Archaeological excavations indicate creel houses were once dotted throughout the glen in small clusters.

The trust now hopes to recreate one particular building that would have been occupied during the 17th century and at the time of the infamous Massacre of 1692.

The trust is working to recreate a 17th century home which once dominated the Highland architectural landscape (National Trust for Scotland/PA)

Creel houses combined a sturdy “cruck” frame of curved timber with basket-like “wattle” internal walls weaved from freshly cut wood. They were lined on the outside with thick, insulating walls built from blocks of turf.

The roof would have been lined with thinner turf below thatch, usually made of heather.

Materials for the house, which will be built outside the Glencoe visitor centre, are being sourced from within the glen and other land in the trust’s care.

But the trust is short of about 60 square metres of turf to complete the building’s one-metre thick walls.

Project crafter Mark Thacker said: “The task is not quite as simple as heading down to a local garden centre to pick up some turf lawn rolls – it needs to be cut up to 20cm deep and preferably come from an ‘unimproved’ grassland with a stone-free soil.

“By unimproved, I mean a grassland which has ideally not been drained, ploughed, re-sown or artificially fertilised in recent years, as intensive cultivation will tend to weaken the root structure within the turf, which gives it its strength for construction.”

While owners of large gardens, pasture fields or moorland edge with moisture-rich peat or clay soils may be able to donate a patch of turf, the trust is also appealing to homebuilders or developers who are planning to clear a plot for construction.

The house is being recreated Glencoe (National Trust for Scotland/PA)

The turf needs to be harvested next summer when the creel house building work will be well under way, as it can dry out quickly after being cut.

Derek Alexander, the trust’s head of archaeology, said: “We were disappointed to have to pause our turf house project this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but are excited to be bringing our team of experienced craftspeople back together for 2021 when we hope visitors from across the globe will be able to watch history take shape.”

Once a common material in Scottish construction, the use of turf died out in the 19th century.

The trust hopes the project will provide an opportunity to relearn lost skills as well as helping give visitors a glimpse of the kind of buildings the MacDonalds of Glencoe once lived in.

Anyone willing to donate turf can contact Glencoe National Nature Reserve on 01855 811 307 or glencoe@nts.org.uk.