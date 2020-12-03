Man charged with attempted murder after Coatbridge shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Coatbridge.

James McAulay, 29, has been charged with attempted murder after a red Seat Leon was shot at on November 21.

The incident happened on Marnoch Drive, at around 4.05pm.

At Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday, McAulay was also charged with being in possession of a firearm while being arrested and being in breech of bail conditions.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Steven McAulay, 53, also appeared and was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He also made no plea and was remanded in custody.