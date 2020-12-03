Man in serious condition after being hit by van on Kingston Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a van on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

The man, 74, left his blue Toyota Corolla on the M8 eastbound, where he was stuck by a van at around 10am on Thursday.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff describe his condition as serious.

The 30-year-old driver of the van, a white Mercedes Sprinter, was not injured in the incident.

Sergeant John Bradford, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the crash.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their investigation, then please call Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit at Helen Street via 101 quoting reference number 0841 of 3 December, 2020.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.02am to attend a road traffic collision on the M8 northbound at Kingston Bridge.

“An ambulance, special operation response team and the trauma team attended and a patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”