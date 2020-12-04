Witnesses sought to fatal crash after police pursuit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a crash in South Ayrshire last month which occurred after a police pursuit.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is looking into the incident on Saturday November 28 on the B7023, about one mile south of Maybole.

An Audi A4 car was spotted by police officers – who were on mobile patrol in a marked Ford Transit van – on Kirkoswald Street and Culzean Road before last being seen travelling at speed along Crosshill Road.

The car crashed with a single-decker bus on the B7023 shortly before 8pm, and the 25-year-old driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland referred the circumstances of the incident to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, which instructed Pirc to investigate the officers’ actions leading up to the collision.

A spokesperson for the Pirc investigation team said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, the investigation team are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and seen an Audi, or marked Ford Transit police van, being driven prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information which may help with our investigation.

“Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Pirc on 01698 543287 or email investigations@pirc.gov.scot.”